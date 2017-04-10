McDan to renovate Accra Stadium courts

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McCauley has announced plans to carry renovation works on the Accra Sports Stadium tennis courts ahead of this year’s McDan West Africa Open Championship.

This came to light on Friday when he toured the facility with officials of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) ahead of this year’s championship.

Mr. McCauley said his company which is the headline sponsor of the event opened to the West Africa sub-region will spend an amount of GH¢50,000 to get the courts ready for the event slated for April 24-29 in Accra.

“McDan has adopted the courts. We will renovate it and keep it running year after year as we look forward to developing the sports in the country”, he stated.

He noted that the competition has improved over the four years but would put in place more efforts to ensure it becomes the best competition in the country.

According to him, officials of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) would be in the country to witness the competition and expect that the standard would improve especially on the part of the Ghanaians.

“The prize money has been increased to $10,000 and I expect Ghanaians to win. The Nigerians swept all the cash rewards in last event and this should serve as a challenge for the Ghanaians”, he stated.

He announced the formation of a juvenile team with support from the GTF which his company would organise three competitions for in every year to ensure they form the core of tennis in the country.

He expressed appreciation to the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) for its support, adding that, he is committed to the growth of the sport in Ghana.

President of the GTF, Isaac Aboagye Duah expressed gratitude to Mr. McCauley for the support over the years.

Aside painting the courts to make it presentable for the competition, McDan has for the past two years sponsored junior teams to international tournaments for exposure and in a bid to raise champions.

A Director,( Technical) at the National Sports Authority, Joshua Mensah urged the public to take up the sport to stay fit and healthy.

By Michael Abayateye