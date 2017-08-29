McDan Junior tennis championships ends

The McDan Junior tennis championships ended in Accra on Sunday with several talents discovered after the competition.

The event which started last Monday saw players from across the country in three categories – Under 12, Under 14 and Under 16 (both boys and girls) – competing for glory.

They defied the rains and entertained patrons to an impressive tennis display on the final day in their various categories.

Winners include, Aaron Asante who beat Gabriel Obimpeh to win the Under 16 boys’ event while Daniel Tagoe and Thomas Boakye Asare were the losing semi finalists in that group.

In the girls’ category of the U-16 event, Mariama Ibrahim emerged the winner after defeating Naa McKorley in the finals.

Bright Nortey won the boys U-14 event after defeating Ishmael Dowuona in the final.

Michael Dosu and Kenneth Adjokatse followed in third and fourth respectively.

In the girls’ U-14 event, Aleona Ankrah walked away with the ultimate trophy after defeating Lawrencia Manu with Naa Shika McKorley and Vanessa Akuaku as losing semi finalists.

The girls U-12 events were won by Tracy Ampah after beating Sekina Adams. Christabel Boakye and Doris Adjokatse were the losing semi finalists.

In the boys U-12 event, Lameck Bagerbaseh from Winneba defeated Amos Asante from Ashaiman 3-6, 6-1 and 7-5 in a thrilling encounter to win the ultimate trophy.

The two players will travel to Morocco next month to compete in the Africa Junior Championships.

Losing semi finalists in the boys U-12 event were Abubakar Yakubu Lea and Kwesi Frimpong.

All winners walked away with GH¢2,000 scholarship prize, medals, products from Planet as well as certificates.

The second placed players took home GH¢1,500, silver medals, products and certificates while the semi finalists received cash prizes of GH¢1,000, products and certificates.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mrs Abigail McKorley, wife of Mr Daniel McKorley, the Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, sponsors of the event, expressed satisfaction at the performance exhibited by the kids.

She said the company would stage a bigger competition next year and urged all players to continue to train for next year’s event.

President of the Ghana Tennis Federation, Agyemang Duah said, several talents have been discovered and would be nurtured to make the nation proud in future.

By Michael D. Abayateye