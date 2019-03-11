McDan hands over newly built school block, launches new endowment fund

PThe McDan Foundation has launched an education endowment fund to boost government’s efforts aimed at eliminating schools under trees across Ghana.



The fund targets the construction of five to 10 standard school blocks annually.



The Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley unveiled the fund on the occasion of the inauguration of a newly built school block at Teong in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region.



He invited captains of industries and well meaning Ghanaians to join the bandwagon.



The Ghanaian business magnate emphasized that all Ghanaian children deserved the best of education regardless of their geographical locations.



He said the McDan Foundation will do its best to brighten the future of children in deprived communities.



Chief Daniel McKorley declared zero tolerance for insanitary practices thereby launching another tree planting crusade to promote the Green Ghana programme.



The Tempane District Chief Executive, Paul Azumah Abugri thanked the McDan Foundation for the support.



He said government remained committed to provide quality and affordable education to all Ghanaian children of school going age.



On his part, the Garu DCE, Emmanuel Asare thanked the GHOne Television Network for exposing the then rot at the Teong Primary School which attracted the McDan Foundation to fix the problem.



He acknowledged the contribution of the private sector to national development for which reason, the McDan Foundation deserved commendation.



The Garu DCE called on philanthropists and corporate bodies to support the Garu and Tempane districts particularly in the education sector.



The Paramount Chief of Kpikpira Traditional Area, Naaba Dazure II described Chief Daniel McKorley as a lifesaver.



He therefore proposed the naming of a street after Chief Daniel McKorley.



He said the community was overwhelmed by the newly built school block at Teong now known as the McDan Primary School.



“The school is to serve three communities where the pupils in the past were compelled to study under trees,” Naaba Dazure II stated.



He made a passionate appeal to civil society organisations and development partners to assist government build more schools in Northern Ghana.



Meanwhile, through his philanthropic gesture, another chieftaincy title has been conferred on Chief Daniel McKorley’s by the chiefs and people of the Kusal Traditional Area in the Upper East Region.





He was enskinned as Naaba Piini Daniel McKorley (chief philanthropist) by the Paramount Chief of Kpikpira, Naaba Dazure II in his palace.



This brings to two the chieftaincy titles conferred on the CEO of the McDan Group of Companies.



He was enskinned as the Gubgbaa-Naa (unity chief) by the late Chief of Tamale, Dakpema Mohammed Dawuni Alhassan in appreciation of his love for the youth.