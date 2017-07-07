McDan donates car, paints to GOC

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of McDan Group of Companies, Mr. Daniel McKorley has donated a car to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) in Accra.

The Daewoo Matiz vehicle, according to Mr. McKorley was to help the GOC with its activities and an affirmation of his support for the development of sports in the country.

He also presented paints to the outfit to refurbish its offices and promised to support the GOC in its quest to develop sports in the country.

“Sports when developed well would help curb vices such as Galamsey, armed robbery and others,” he stated.

He added that, there are huge potentials in sports and they need to be supported to realise their dreams to the fullest.

President of GOC, Ben Nunoo Mensah, expressed appreciation to the McDan boss for his support to the GOC and the sporting fraternity.

By Michael D. Abayateye