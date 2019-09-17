McDan colts’ football tourney launched

The Greater Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has stated that the total neglect of juvenile football by football authorities in the country is the major cause of Ghana’s recent slump in the game across all levels.

He made the remark at the official opening ceremony of the McDan Colts Football Tournament at the La Salem Park over the weekend, under the theme: “The rebirth of colts’ football.”

Mr Sowah said in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s, Ghana had a strong base on which football talents were built on, and progressed to achieve greatness for the country but it is not so anymore, adding that, the over concentration on the Black Stars has left in its wake a dead juvenile football structure.

At the juvenile stage, he said there was no conscious effort to develop the talents and polish it.

That, he said, can be attributed to the reason why Ghana is no more a force to reckon with when it comes to youth football on the continent and the world at large.

He pledged his assembly’s support for the tournament, which he believes would go to a large extent to revive colts’ football.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies, Mr Daniel McKorley, expressed sadness at the level of decline of Ghana football, and was ready to replicate the tournament in other regions to unearth talents.

General Manager of Wembley Construction Company Limited, Nana Antwi, said everything was on schedule for the organisation of the finals of the tournament.

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, who was in the company of Mohammed Polo, Emmanuel Armah, Laryea Kingson and Awudu Issaka among others at the event, thanked the McDan Group of Companies and Wembley Construction Company Limited for leading the course to bring back colts football, and noted that Ghana was on the path that will lead to the top.

The McDan Colts Football Tournament will be played in three age divisions of U-13, U-15 and U-17, with 144 clubs battling for the finals at the ultra modern McDan Sports Complex at La next month.

The opening fixtures saw McDan Talents lose 4-0 to La All Stars in the U-13 category, La Future Stars beat Teshie Victory FC 2-0 in the U-15 game, with McDan Talents playing out a stalemate with Pinnacle FC in the U-17 division.

