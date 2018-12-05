Mbappe claims inaugural Kopa Trophy

KYLIAN Mbappe has won the inaugural Kopa Trophy for the best men’s Under-21 player of 2018, while Ada Hegerberg has won the first Women’s Ballon d’Or as presented by France Football.

Mbappe, 19, won the World Cup with France in the summer, scoring four goals and becoming the first teenager since Pele to scored in a final – which they won 4-2 against Croatia.

He also won the domestic treble with PSG, finishing the season with 21 goals in 44 games for the club.

Mbappe was also in contention for the Ballon d’Or, with Lukas Modric announced as the winner on Monday evening.

The award is named after Raymond Kopa, a former Real Madrid and France midfielder who died last year at the age of 85.

Meanwhile, Hegerberg went down in history as the first winner of the Women’s Ballon d’Or after a year which saw the Lyon striker win the Champions League.

The 23-year-old scored 15 goals in Europe last season, beating her own record 14-goal tally, while she also netted 28 times in 17 league games. – Eurosport