Mayweather’s car set ablaze in UK

FLOYD Mayweather’s UK tour appears to have gone up in smoke after one of his cars was torched in Birmingham.

The undefeated boxing superstar is spending his retirement on tour visiting cities around England to meet and greet fans.

However, his visit to the Midlands was marred – and one of his luxury cars charred – by an arsonist who torched one of his motors.

The boxing icon visited shopping centre Selfridges before his event at the Birmingham ICC.

But he will need to shop for some new wheels after one of the people carriers for his entourage was ruined.

The Money Man is due to be in London on Monday evening to continue his tour.

