Mason remanded for possessing ‘wee’

The Nkawie Circuit Court has remanded a 23-year-old mason into prison custody for possessing substances suspected to be Indian hemp.



Benjamin Osei, accused, was arrested by the police together with 21 wrappers of the substance, behind the Tanoso market in the Kwadaso Municipality, following a tip-off.



His plea was not taken and he would reappear before the Court presided by Mr Micahel Johnson Abbey, on August 22, this year.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvanus D’almeida, prosecuting, told the court that on August 1, this year, the Tanoso police had information that the accused was dealing in narcotic drugs behind the market.



He said a team of undercover police personnel were deployed to the place, and the accused was arrested together with 21 wrappers of the substance suspected to be Indian hemp.



ASP D’almeida said accused admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and was, therefore, charged and brought before the Court.- GNA