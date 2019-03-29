Marricke Gane announces presidential bid in Election 2020

Finance managing consultant and author Marricke Kofi Gane has announced his bid to run for president in the upcoming 2020 elections as an independent presidential candidate.

He said his background as an international expert who has managed global innovation and development funds would help position the country as one of the world’s leading economies.

In a statement, Mr Gane noted that he is not tainted by the political system and as such brings refreshing creativity, inclusiveness, objectivity and political willpower to challenge and change faulty status quos devoid of blind party allegiance.

“My extensive line of experience will ramp up the educational system. Solution to the country’s development lies on its youth to help explore their full potential and make her work for all of us since she deserves better.

“I am a son of the land; have a unique blend of local, regional and international experiences that are crucial to the country’s needs today; an International development expert with vast experiences.

“I understand how the world development works, how to strategically position the nation. My background as a Chartered Certified Accountant means a professional grooming brings to bear accountability, value for money and critical thinking, the very pillars needed in the current leadership,” Mr Gane touted.

He admitted that both the educational system and the economy need radical policy innovations to create new opportunities by releasing full potentials of human resource and that the solution to development lies in youthful exuberance, who are to be well-equipped, motivated and directed.

“Our generation is a bridge, the only remaining bridge between truncated dreams of our forebears and the eager hopes of posterity unborn, we have no choice but to disrupt every faulty status quo and make the country work through collective efforts.

“I urge every well-meaning Ghanaian to join the paradigm revolution to create a fitting inheritance for our future generation, unleash the best Ghanaian in all of us and build a great and strong nation,” he stressed and appealed to the citizenry to volunteer their time, expertise, finances, influence and votes to steer a new order.

