Maradona given hero’s welcome by old club

October 31, 2019
HOW do you welcome a legend like Diego Maradona back to your club?

With a pitch-side throne, of course.

The former Argentina forward was appointed Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata manager last month and on Tuesday took his side to his former club Newell’s Old Boys, who he played for briefly in 1993.

Maradona was presented with a framed painting, a canvas artwork, a Newell’s shirt and a throne – which he signed – before the match at a packed Marcelo Bielsa Stadium.

He also danced and joined in the home fans’ chants as they sung his name before kick-off.

Maradona’s new role is his sixth club management job; he was also in charge of the national team for two years from 2008.

Gimnasia began the match, Maradona’s sixth in charge, bottom of the table but won 4-0 at title-chasing Newell’s. – BBC

