Manufacturers of Adonko Bitters set record straight

The management of Angel Group of Companies, manufacturers of Adonko Bitters has stated that their preliminary investigations have revealed that no one passed out as a result of the consumption of the product.

“Over 35,000 people attended the event and our preliminary investigations indicate that whilst about 10 people may have been drunk and slept off, no one passed out as per various speculations in traditional and social media,” a statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday said.

It said the purpose of the event was to reward loyal clients of Adonko Bitters over the past year.

The company according to the statement produced special labels and batch numbers specifically for the event.

The special the labels the statement explained were to encourage customers to keep the drinks as souvenirs.

“The company encourages responsible consumption of alcohol and as per Ghana’s laws; the company does not sell to minors,” the statement said.

The company in the statement stated that it is cooperating with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to fully investigate the incident.

“We respect the authority of the FDA and are of the belief that they are working in the supreme interest of the public and as such we are co-operating fully with their investigations and the directives issued to the company,” it said.

The statement said: “We wish to assure the general public that Adonko Bitters is produced with 100 per cent natural herbs and plants under the most stringent production standards as certified by the FDA and such this ban is unrelated to any product defect.”

“In the meantime we will also like to apologise to people whose sensibilities may have been offended by the fallout and also for the distress this has caused our various stakeholders; local authorities, consumers, farmers, suppliers, distributors and employees,” the statement said.

The management of the company according to the statement had also with immediate effect reviewed all promotional strategies to forestall any such incident in the future.

“We are deeply committed to superior production standards, responsible corporate citizenship and ethical standards in our operations and we are working assiduously to ensure a speedy resolution,” it said.

