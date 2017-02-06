Mantrac invests US$60 million to boost operations

Mantrac Ghana Limited, dealers in Caterpillar products, says it is investing more than 60 million US dollars to boost its capabilities and structures in the country.

Key amongst them is the world class Components Rebuild Centre at Takoradi, and an upgrade of its offices and workshops in Kumasi, Takoradi, Tarkwa and new premises in Tema, a statement issued by the company in connection with the celebration of its 80 years anniversary as Caterpillar equipment dealer in the country from 1937 to 2017.

Mr. Emad Adeeb, the Managing Director of Mantrac Ghana, said in the statement that all these efforts were to expand the business portfolio and to deepen customer service support for Caterpillar equipment users in the country and West Africa.

He said the company was hopeful of completing and commissioning the Takoradi Components Rebuild Centre with more than 100 workforce locally, adding that about 300 staff were currently being contracted to work on the project.

“This is the biggest investment undertaken by Mantrac Ghana in the country to support sectors like mining, oil and gas, and constructions,’’ he said.

Mr. Adeeb said the company, as part of its corporate social responsibility, has invested over 150,000 dollars into Right to Dream Football Academy and schools resulting in providing quality education to poor but talented young Ghanaian footballers.

He said in 2016, the company launched a free on-line training programme called Technicians for Africa Project where over 430 young technicians had been trained, free of charge, as Caterpillar technicians awaiting certification.

In connection with the paying of taxes, he mentioned that Mantrac Ghana had contributed to the economy in 2016 where the Airport Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) awarded the company as the second top tax payer.

“The company paid over GH¢43 million to the GRA as tax contribution. This is just for the 2016 airfreight duties only, meaning the total tax payments of Mantrac to the economy of Ghana for the past 80 years cannot be downplayed.

“We want to use this occasion to assure the government, partners, business community and our cherished customers of our continuous support to make sustainable progress possible through products and services.

“This is seen in our carefully selected and well-trained multicultural team of over 600 professionals bent on making sure our customers are well supported with the best equipment as always,” he said in the statement.

Mr. Loutfy Mansour, the Chief Executive Officer of Mantrac Group, expressed the Group’s readiness to continuously invest in Ghana to support the cherished customers loyal to the company for the past 80 years.

According to the statement, Mrs. Denise C. Johnson, one of the Caterpillar Group presidents, who visited the country to join in the celebration, was very optimistic in the growth of the Group in Ghana due to the natural resources available and the current political stability.

She said the company was collaborating with its dealers to invest one billion US dollars in business, education and training across Africa over the next five years.

On the issue of Mantrac Ghana’s existence for the past 80 years, Mrs. Johnson said it was as a result of the resolve of Caterpillar and its dealers to stay true to their mission and purpose and the quality of the company’s equipment.

She said Caterpillar grew as the world grew due to the role its machines play in infrastructural development.