Manhyia North MP relishes govt’s achievements

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North constituency, Randy Collins Owusu Amankwaa, has described the achievements of President Nana Akufo-Addo administration’s one hundred days in office as “incomparable”.

He said in an interview that the economic initiatives introduced within the few days of the Akufo-Addo-led government were targeted at making the Ghanaian economy robust and resilient.

He said the current performance of the Ghana Cedi against the international trading currencies was a clear indication of a government with the proficiency of changing the state of the economy.

“Within a spate of three months, the cedi which was convulsing and has almost lost its dignity against the US dollar in the past administration has now gained weight, and this is good for the local business,” he said.

He described President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration as a beacon of hope for Ghanaians which manifested in the electoral performance of the party during the 2016 general elections, saying the government will not fail the people.

“This is a serious government committed to the wellbeing of the people. This government has brought relief to international and local investors, the tax exemptions on some importation and businesses will ensure that companies are expanded and jobs are created for the youths.

This is a good sign of an economic growth,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the MP’s annual football gala has been held at the Krofrom Division park.

Four teams drawn from combined communities in the Manhyia North constituency locked horns in a football match on Easter Monday.

The programme was initiated by Mr Amankwaa to offer the opportunity for young footballers to optimise their talent. Scouts are normally invited to study the players and help them get deals.

Four of such players have gained deals to play in Europe.

-3news.com