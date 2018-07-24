‘Manchester United not team yet’

Jose Mourinho insists Manchester United “are not a team” yet, following their 0-0 draw with San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday evening.

Mourinho appeared completely unperturbed by United’s second consecutive draw on its US friendly tour, conceding it was “one more training session.”

With many of his best players missing the trip after World Cup commitments, the Portuguese appeared content that the squad – this time with Alexis Sanchez included – were able to get some practice in, if nothing else.

“We are not a team. We’re a group of players from different teams,” he told MUTV after the game.

“Some are first-team, some under-23s, some coming from loans and going on loan, some are younger, under-18s. We don’t have a team to play much better than we did but [it’s] one more training session.”

After missing the start of the pre-season tour – the 1-1 draw with Club America on Thursday night – due to a visa issue, Sanchez started for the Reds at the California Memorial Stadium on Sunday.

The Chilean made an attempt off a free kick in the 30th minute, but it sailed off high to the left.- Sky Sports