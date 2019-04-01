Man murdered at New Amanful

Unidentified assailants on Saturday, allegedly murdered a caretaker of a house, Isaiah Omaru, 35, at New Amanful, near Takoradi in the Ahanta West municipality of the Western Region.

Omaru, according to the police, was found dead in a room, stabbed at the back, chest and nose, and adding that the body was deposited at the Effman Funeral Home, awaiting post mortem examination.

The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times.

She said at about 9:10am on Saturday, the Kwesimintsim Police received information that a male adult was found dead in a room at New Amanful, near Takoradi.

DSP Adiku said that when the police arrived at the house belonging to one Francis Edward Macarthy, living in the United Kingdom, Omaru was found dead on a bed in the bedroom.

“A careful inspection of the body revealed a stab at his back, chest and nose, and the body appeared to have been stabbed with a sharp screw driver. Further inspection revealed blood stains on the deceased’s face and on the bed,” DSP Adiku said.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI