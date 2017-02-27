Man kills nephew during hunting

A 29-YEAR-OLD man at Goefe in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region, Samuel Buaka, shot and killed his nephew during a hunting expedition in the Kalakpa Game Reserve, a police inquiry has heard.

The Municipal Crime Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Apeatu-Adabo Frikyi, who disclosed this to The Ghanaian Times in Ho on Friday, said that the alleged murder occurred on January 21, this year.

He said that on the fateful day, the suspect together with his nephew, Bright Degbadezor, 25, a taxi driver; and a third person, Elorm Dei, entered the nearby reserve with their locally manufactured guns for game hunting.

According to the crime officer, the three men took separate routes in the reserve in search of animals to shoot.

During the expedition, Buaka was said to have fired his unlicensed single barrel gun at his nephew from a distance of about 90 feet, inflicting fatal wounds on him.

Degbadzor died while he was being rushed to the hospital, said ASP Frikyi.

Buaka was said to have told the police that he mistook the movement of the shrubs as a game, for which reason he fired into that direction.

The crime officer quoted the suspect as saying that he did not know that it was his nephew who was behind the shrubs.

ASP Frikyi said that the suspect on January 28, this year, appeared before the Ho Magistrate Court 2, which remanded him into police custody for investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, an autopsy had been carried out on the body of the deceased at the Police Hospital in Accra and released to the family for burial.

From Alberto Mario Noretti, Ho