Man in trouble for defiling 13-year-old girl

A 29 year-old labourer, Godslove Livinus, has been remanded in police custody by the Accra Circuit Court “one” for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old Junior High School student in a vegetable farm.

The incident took place at about 9.00 pm at the Airport Residential Area on November 4, 2017.

Livinus pleaded not guilty to a charge of defiling a child less than 16 years, and was remanded in police custody by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh until November 27, 2017.

Detective Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said that the victim (name withheld) live with her mother by name Madam Faustina Kpesese, a food vendor, at the Legion village near Opeibea House, Airport.

He said that the accused who is a neighbour to the complainant (Madam Faustina) lured the victim to a farm near the Legion Village behind the Ghana Airways staff residence and had sexual intercourse with her.

Chief Insp Atimbire said the accused was caught in the act by a witness in this matter, who informed the victim’s mother.

He said that Madam Faustina Kpesese (Complainant) raised the alarm when she got to the scene, and he was arrested and handed over to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) for investigations, while the victim was immediately examined and the medical report submitted to the police.

By Castro Zangina-Tong