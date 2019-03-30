Man granted bail for defiling 7-year-old boy

A Cape Coast circuit court on Tuesday granted GH¢40,000.00 bail to Ali Saliu, a 23-year-old unemployed man, for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old boy.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement and the case was adjourned to Wednesday, April 17, this year.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector John Asare Bediako, told the court presided by Mrs Dorenda Smith Arthur, that the complainant, a petty trader, resided in the same vicinity as the accused at Essuekyir in the Cape Coast metropolis.

Prosecution said about three weeks ago, the victim fell sick and refused to disclose what was wrong with him to anyone.

The boy was taken to his grandparents at Pra Ewusi near Abura-Dunkwa, where he confessed that the accused and his 10-year-old brother had sexual intercourse with him through his anus.

Prosecution said the grandfather incensed by the confession, immediately reported the case to the police and Saliu was arrested and taken to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Cape Coast.

He said a medical report form was given to the victim to seek medical attention at the hospital. – GNA