Man grabbed for swindling retiree of GH¢105,000

An unemployed man who allegedly swindled a retired administrator of a university in Accra of GH¢105,000 has been arrested by the police.

Lawrence Boafo, 23, also known as Destiny is currently on police enquiry bail.

Two other accomplices, identified as Nana Konadu and Nana Antwi are on the run and being sought for by the police.

Items retrieved from him were Tigo Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards, one Vodafone SIM card, two empty MTN starter packs, a modem and an empty foreign starter pack were retrieved from his room during his arrest.

The Director of the Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Chief Superintendent Dr Gustav Yankson disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday stating that the money was sent to the suspect through money transfer.

He said on November 11, last year, a complaint was received at the Cybercrime Unit headquarters that on November 7, 2017, Boafo called the complainant (name withheld) with a UK phone number and introduced himself as a UK-based Ghanaian, but refused to disclose his real identity to the complainant.

“After a lengthy conversation, the suspect realised that the complainant had lived in the UK several years and had a friend known as Esther Owusu whom he had lost her contact after he returned to Ghana,” he said.

The Director said the suspect later called the complainant and pretended to be the Esther Owusu who was known to the complainant whilst living in the UK and told him that she had planned coming to Ghana on holidays on December 2017 and so she had sent her personal belonging through Global Express and needed the assistance of the complainant to clear the goods.

Dr Yankson said Boafo told the complainant to keep the supposed goods after clearing them until she arrives in Ghana.

He said the suspect gave a telephone number and a tracking code to the complainant to contact an agent of Global Express to begin the clearing process.

The Director said Boafo called the victim again pretending to be the clearing agent and instructed the complainant to pay an amount of GH¢970 through mobile money to start the process.

He said the complainant was called few hours after transferring the said amount that it was detected that the goods contained an unspecified amount of foreign currencies which was not allowed by law hence requested that an amount of GH¢36,000 be paid through same mobile money number as penalty to which he obliged.

Dr Yankson said on November 10, the suspect told the complainant that Esther who shipped the container was arrested in the UK for hiding prohibited items in her cargo, and so additional amount of GH¢46,100 needed to be paid to the clearing agent as security penalty before she would be released, which the complainant complied.

He said through police intelligence and assistance of a telco, Boafo was arrested at Assin Darmang in the Central Region.

Dr Yankson said during interrogation, he admitted the offence and stated that he got the complainant’s number with the help of true caller application, personated Esther Owusu and defrauded the victim in the process.

He said the suspect would be put before court soon for impersonation.

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi