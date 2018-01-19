Man grabbed for stealing another’s belongings in Sekondi

Samuel Ofori Atta, unemployed, has been arrested by the Sekondi Police for stealing properties belonging to Godfrey Kwame Frimpong, a resident of European Town, on Tuesday.

Atta, took advantage of the absence of Frimpong, broke into his room and looted electrical gadgets and other personal effects including a 50 ‘ Nasco Smart TV, a Sony Viao laptop, four Samsung speakers, two decoders, wrist watches, an Xbox 360 game and six half piece wax prints, the police told Ghanaian Times

“Atta is in custody assisting the police in their investigations,” ASP Adiku added.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, said Frimpong, resident at Plot Number 34, at European Town, reported to the Sekondi station that, at about 6.30a.m. on Tuesday, he returned from work and found that thieves had broken into his room and stole his personal belongings.

She said, the complainant told the police that he highly suspected Atta and when the police went to his (suspect) room at Assakae, in Takoradi, they found the items and retrieved them for the Sekondi Police Command.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE,SEKONDI