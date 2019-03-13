Man gets 10 years for robbery

A circuit court in Accra has sentenced an auto electrician to 10 years imprisonment for robbing a secretary of her mobile phone valued at GH¢800.00.

Fuad Mohammed was also sentenced to five years imprisonment on the charge of causing harm, and the sentences run concurrently.

The court presided by Mr Aboagye Tandoh found Mohammed guilty on the charges of robbery and causing harm, but discharged him of the charge of conspiracy.

Yusif Mohmmed, a motorcycle rider and an accomplice, was also acquitted and discharged of the charge of conspiracy.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector William K. Boateng said the complainant was Mercy Awunia, a secretary with Kwannor Consult Limited.

The court heard that on September 2, 2017, at about 3pm, the complainant was returning from a wedding at Saint Kizito Catholic Church, Nima, Accra, in possession of two bags and a mobile phone.

Chief Insp Boateng said on reaching a spot near the Nima roundabout, Fuad and Yusif, who were on a motorcycle, followed the complainant and held her two hand bags.

According to prosecution the complainant struggled with her attackers, but Fuad got down from the motorcycle and hit the complainant on the head.

Chief Insp Boateng said complainant fell down, and Fuad snatched her mobile phone and joined Yusif on the motorcycle as they sped off.

Prosecution said luck, however, eluded them when Fuad and Yusif ran into an oncoming commercial vehicle, and they fell off the motorcycle.

Fuad and Yusif were arrested by the Nima Police Patrol Team. – GNA

The final funeral rites will follow at the forecourt of the chief’s palace at Sekyere-Kwamang. Thanksgiving service follows at the same church on Sunday, March 31.

The late Obaapanin Brempong was the mother of Mr Ofori Amanfo, Mr. S. B. K. Kyei, Madam Comfort Bruwaa Amoah, Mr John Asamoah, Madam Abenaa Atta, USA, Madam Veronica Asamoah and Mrs Ama Kwartemaa (USA) and others.

EMMANUEL KISSIEDU’S BURIAL

BURIAL takes place at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Christ Church cemetery, Amanprobi, at Akropong-Akwapim, on Saturday March 16, 2019 of Mr Emmanuel Kofi Asiedu Kissiedu, after burial service at the same church.

The final funeral rites will take place at the same house after burial, and there will be thanksgiving service on Sunday March 17 at the same church at Akropong-Akwapim.

He was the father of Gladys Asiedua Kissiedu (Accra), Bright Kwadwo Kissiedu (Accra), Gifty Adwuku Adjin-Tettey (USA), Emmanuel Kwadwo Owusu Kissiedu (Accra), Juliana Okromea Kissiedu (USA) and Georgina Kissiedu (Accra).

He was also the step-father of John Vigah, New Times Corporation.