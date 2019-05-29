Man gets 10 years for defiling girl, 12

A Cape Coast circuit court has sentenced a 36-year-old unemployed man to 10 years imprisonment for defiling a 12-year-old girl.



Joseph Crentsil, the convict, pleading guilty to the charge of defilement, and was convicted on his own plea.



Prosecuting, Sergeant Iddrisu Yakubu told the court presided by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur, that the complainant, who is the mother of the victim and a teacher, lives at Bakaano, a suburb of Cape Coast, whilst the convict lives at Acquarium, where the victim normally goes to fetch water.



The court heard that in September 2018, Crentsil went to the complainant’s house and lured her into a plantain farm behind the victim’s house and had sexual intercourse with her.



Sgt Yakubu said the same day, complainant sent the girl to buy medicine from a chemical shop, and the convict again lured the girl into a drinking spot and had sex with her.

The court heard that when the complainant detected that the convict had sex with the victim, she reported the matter to the Domestic Violence Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Cape Coast. – GNA