Man dies, Half Assini Police Station vandalised

The Western Regional Police Command has launched a full-scale investigation into the vandalisation of the Half Assini Police station by irate Epku group in the Jomoro District, following the alleged death of a resident, Kwabena Assuah, in cells on Tuesday.

On Sunday, March 26, The Ghanaian Times gathered that Assuah, 45, also known as Yaw Esuaba, a coconut seller, in the Ekpu community, was arrested for allegedly selling stolen attire, and detained at the Half Assini Police Station.

Reports further suggested that several attempts by relatives and the assembly member of the area, Mr. Peter Miezah, to bail Assuah failed.

On Tuesday, March 28, news broke that Assuah, who was bleeding, was rushed to the Half Assini Government Hospital by police, and he later died, reports alleged.

Sources told The Ghanaian Times that inmates at the cells confirmed that they heard wild screams from Assuah’s cells in the evening until he was whisked away from the station.

The Western Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwesi Mensah Duku, on Wednesday visited the Half Assini police station to assess the situation.

He held a meeting with the District Security Committee, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Mr. Paul Essien,the District Coordinating Director, and the bereaved family.

DCOP Duku assured that the police would conduct full investigations into the matter, adding the police were on the alert at the Half Assini Police station to maintain law and order.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku said on Wednesday, following the death of Assuah, the irate group from Ekpu, numbering about 700, wearing red bands, stormed the Half Assini Police Station amidst chanting of war songs and attacked the policemen on duty.

She said they damaged louvre blades,a vehicle belonging to the police,and took away some documents.

From Clement Adzei Boye, Sekondi