Man defrauds journalist

A 32-year-old man has been put before the Kumasi Metropolitan Circuit Court for defrauding a journalist, of GH¢7, 500, under the pretext of securing him visa to travel to Croatia.

The accused, Najib Jibril, a self-proclaimed travel and tour agent, pleaded guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretence.

The court presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyere, deferred sentence, and remanded him into prison custody for two weeks, to re-appear on July 20, 2017.

Sergeant Hannah Acheampong, prosecuting, told the court that in May last year, , the journalist, Awal Mohammed, approached Jibril to assist him to travel to Croatia for studies.

In the course of the conversation, Najib assured Mohammed that he could assist him secure a student visa for him to travel to Croatia, and demanded GH¢7, 500.00. from the complainant.

The prosecution said Mohammed gave the amount and his Ghanaian passport and educational certificate to Najib at Boss FM at Adum, where he (journalist) used to work.

Sgt. Acheampong said Najib, additionally collected GH¢ 200.00 from Mohammed, to facilitate the process, but he (Najib) went into hiding after taking the money.

The court heard that Mohammed lodged a complaint with the police and Najib was arrested.

From Faustina Kwabea Osei and Kofi Owusu, Kumasi