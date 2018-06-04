Man commits suicide after killing 2 relatives

A 38–year-old-man from the Binaba in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region, Atiah Azumah, has committed suicide by hanging, after killing two women, who are his relatives at the Azuwera, near Binaba.

The Bawku West Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Albert Adiita, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, at Zebilla on Saturday,

He said the suspected killer, now deceased, attacked the two women in their rooms separately hitting their heads with a stick, killing them instantly.

ASP Adiita said after realising the two were dead, Atiah entered his room and hanged himself with a bicycle brake cable.

The District Police Commander said the reason for the attack is not yet known, and indicated that the police were investigating what might have led to the incident.

The assembly member for the area, Mr. Awaliga David, told the Ghanaian Times that that on the day of the incident, he received a call from a neighbour of the deceased that he (Atiah Azumah) had killed two women and hanged himself.

The assembly member said he rushed to the scene and found the two women lying down helplessly, and he reported the case to the chief of the area and the police.

Mr Awaliga said the deceased did not have any mental problem, and wondered what might have caused the incident.

The three bodies have been deposited at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

FROM SAMUEL AKAPULE, BINABA