Man City, Sterling open contract talks

Manchester City have opened talks with Raheem Sterling over a new contract.

It comes almost exactly 12 months since Sterling’s last extension but underlines how the City forward has moved onto another level in the past year.

Sterling, 24, has scored 18 goals for club and country across all competitions this season and put himself among Europe’s elite.

England star Sterling’s stats for this season put him above the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and he is earning admiring glances from Europe’s top clubs.

City’s last contract for Sterling takes him up to 2023 and is worth up to £300,000-a-week but his form in the past year has made them want to ensure they tie him down for as long as possible.

The England star has been outstanding again this season despite City’s unpredictable form and that has shown his importance to the team.

Sterling has also overtaken David Beckham as the most marketable player in football with deals with Nike, Gillette and featuring in FIFA adverts.

Last week, Sterling was praised for apologising to Joe Gomez following their row on England duty and Gareth Southgate put him straight back in his starting XI against Kosovo on Sunday.

There have been talks in Hollywood about a film about his life while Sterling has been outspoken on racism and has fronted a Premier League campaign.

It has made City determined to keep their prize asset and that explains why they are keen to open talks on a new deal. – MirrorOnline