Man City face 2-window transfer banMan City

Man City face 2-window transfer ban

MANCHESTER CITY will be slapped with a transfer ban for two windows within days.

FIFA is poised to confirm the Etihad outfit is the next club to be found guilty of breaching rules on the transfers of minors after a long-term probe.

It is expected City will receive the same ban handed out to Chelsea last month.

A FIFA insider told SunSport: “We have been investigating City as part of a long-term investigation.

“We expect there will be an announcement on City, very similar to the one we made on Chelsea, in the next week or two. It is coming very soon.”

There could be even more trouble for the champions after it emerged FIFA is preparing a separate probe.

Football’s governing body is looking into allegations about the club’s funding of the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

The two-window ban will force boss Pep Guardiola to scrap plans for a £150million summer spend.

Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell was City’s prime target in July along with a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

Pep Guardiola was also hoping to land a centre-back and a striker.

Manchester City declined to comment. –Sunsports