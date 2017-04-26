Man Capital Partners pays medical bills for 10 mothers

Ten lactating mothers, who have challenges paying their medical bills at the Maternity Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), have heaved a sigh of relief after a private investment company cleared their expenses.

The Accra-based company, Man Capital Partners, paid GH₵10, 000 last week which led to the discharge of the mothers and their babies.

All 10 mothers had successfully delivered, but were unable to leave the hospital due to the debts accrued.

Man Capital Partners also donated boxes of Kleesoft washing powder, toiletries, diapers, disinfectants to the beneficiaries, and further gave each mother GH₵50 for transport fare to their various homes.

The Operations Manager of Man Capital Partners, Anass Abdulai, explained that the company decided to make the gesture when it heard of their plights.

According to Mr. Abdulai, this was not the first time that the company had made such a donation, saying, “Last year, we were at other similar institutions where we donated items to patients. Korle Bu being the country’s premier hospital, we deemed it more appropriate to support patients at the Maternity Ward.”

He called on other corporate companies to support Korle Bu, adding that, “This way we would all be contributing our quota in making Ghana a prosperous country.”

The Deputy Director of Nursing Services (DDNS) of the Maternity Department at KBTH, Mrs. Nsiah, who received the items on behalf of the nursing mothers, thanked Man Capital Partners and described the gesture as a “welcome relief” to the outfit.

She gave the assurance that the items would be shared among the 10 patients, stressing that, “we do not take items that are donated to patients”.

A beneficiary, Victoria Koranteng, on behalf of her colleagues, thanked the company for the kind gesture.

Man Capital Partners, headquartered at East Legon, Accra, started operations in 2008, and has branches in Tamale and Ho, with a soon-to-be opened one in Kumasi.