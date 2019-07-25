Mallam Fuseini, 61, requires support to undergo hip replacement

A 61- year- old man is in need of GH₵16,000 to enable him undergo a total hip replacement at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Mallam Fuseini, who was accompanied to the office of the New Times Corporation by his younger daughter yesterday, has difficulty in sitting and walking due to his condition.

In an interview, he said, he was currently in severe pains from the waist area to the legs.

Since the problem started late last year, he said, he has been struggling to raise the required funds to have the surgery to replace the hip.

Mallam Fuseini appealed to the general public to donate funds to support him seek medical assistance.

All those who want to assist Mallam Fuseini can contribute through the Times Needy Fund at UBA Bank with the account number: 00103068701511.

BY CLAUDE NYARKO ADAMS