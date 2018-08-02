Malcom on target for Barcelona
in Foreign Sports / by Admin /
Just a week after snubbing Roma to join Barcelona, Malcom scored against the Serie A side in a 4-2 defeat in Dallas.
Roma had announced they had reached a deal for the 21-year-old Brazilian, but the Bordeaux winger signed for the Spanish champions instead for £36.5m.
Malcom gave Barca a 2-1 lead, before Alessandro Florenzi, Bryan Cristante and Diego Perotti scored for Roma. – BBC
August 2, 2018 10:45 am - International Multi-Disciplinary Conference for Post Graduate Students opens
August 1, 2018 10:27 am - GCNet partners GRA, NPA to improve revenue collection in petroleum downstream sector
August 1, 2018 10:19 am - Paperless Port boosts half-year import revenue …revenue hits GHȼ 5,798 million in June