Make Special Prosecutor’s work easier- Otumfuo

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll, has advised the Attorney General’s (AG) Department to do away with unnecessary delays in responding to legal cases to make the work of the Special Prosecutor easier.

According to the Asantehene it was no secret the number of months and years prosecutors had to wait for AG’s advise on some civil and criminal legal cases before prosecution begins.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu said, the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin Amidu, would need the support of the AG’s department to be successful in the work he has been appointed to do.

He made the call when the Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Miss Gloria Afua Akuffo paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia palace during her working visit in Kumasi.

The Asantehene was of the view that, the unnecessary delays and bureaucracies could be stopped to enhance the pace of productivity in the department and the courts as well.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu indicated that, the AG’s department would have to collaborate with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the education of the public on the laws of the country as well as their civil rights and responsibilities.

Miss Akuffo was in Kumasi for a day working tour of the agencies under the department. She interacted with staff of the AG’s Department, the Registrar General Department, Economic and Organised Crime Office, Legal Aid Scheme and Copy Rights Commission.

At the meeting, Miss Akuffo admitted that logistics, and finances were some of challenges the agencies face, but encouraged them to work hard in spite of all the challenges.

She urged the head of agencies to strategise and find immediate, short and long term solutions to the challenges and keep the offices running so as to stop the agencies from collapsing as government was poised to support them in every way possible to deliver on their mandate.

She disclosed that the department has been given financial clearance to recruit lawyers and other administrative staff to help solve the under-staff challenge the department was faced with.

FROM FAUSTINA KWABEA OSEI, KUMASI