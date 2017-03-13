Make bold changes to schools’ curriculum – Retired Educationist

A retired educationist has called for bold reforms to the schools’ curriculum, putting strong emphasis on entrepreneurial skills development.

Mr. Sampson Afrifa said the education system should produce graduates, who could identify the potential resources and opportunities around them, to take advantage of these.

Mr. Afrifa, who was a former headmaster of the Asamankese Senior High School (SHS), was addressing the fifth quadrennial delegates’ conference of the New Juaben Municipal branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), in Koforidua.

“Transforming society through education, the key to development” was the theme chosen for the event.

He drew attention to the need to strengthen the teaching of the nation’s history and culture to students.

That, he said, was necessary to make them become proud of their country, develop self-confidence and to have self-belief.

A seven-member committee was elected by the delegates to run the affairs of the association in the municipality.

It is chaired by Mrs. Esther Quaye-Sowah, with Mr. Richard Quaye Akusah as the vice, Madam Belinda Afari, Treasurer and Mr. Abu Amadu, Trustee.

The other executives are Mrs. Emelia Kwakye, Mr. Eddie Taye K. Mawulerley, and Mr. Emmanuel Bedjaben Frimpong.GNA