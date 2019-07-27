Make Ajumako Campus of UEW autonomous – traditional ruler

The paramount chief of the Breman Essiam traditional area, Odeefuo Afrankwa III has appealed to the government to grant autonomous status to the Ajumako Campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

The autonomy when granted would ensure the transformation of the campus which would focus on Ghanaian and foreign languages into a fully-fledged university.

He explained that it was the desire of the chiefs and people to ensure the university is solely dedicated to languages and culture.

The paramount chief stated that the request when granted would see the transformation of the facility and renamed University of Languages and Culture.

Odeefuo Afrankwa III made the appeal at a durbar organised by chiefs and people of the area in honour of the President as part of a three-day duty tour of the region.

The durbar was attended by all the four paramountcies within the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam district.

The paramountcies included Enyanaim, Enyan Abaasa, Enyan Denkyira, Breman Essiam and Ajumako.

Odeefuo Afrankwa III indicated that the envisaged university would further introduce variety of courses relating to languages as well as culture.

He mentioned the introduction of major Ghanaian languages as well as Swahili, Hausa, Chinese and other programmes that would be considered by the institution.

The Paramount Chief further said that, the study of culture would help address the problem of cultural heritage of the country as well as Africa and the world in general.

He commended the President for the implementation of flagship programmes and policies that he noted was contributing significantly towards the transformation of the nation.

OdeefuoAfrankwa III mentioned the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy, Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, One-District-One-Factory and other initiatives.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his response stated that the proposal for the University of Languages and Culture was an excellent idea and said that the government would work on it to see how it would be realised.

He said that the introduction of the free SHS and other interventions were not meant for vote but to see the transformation of the nation as well as the development of the country’s human resource base.

The President indicated that the government had rolled out the introduction of new curriculum which he said, would commence this year.

Additionally, he mentioned the introduction of the new university bill for the tertiary institutions.

President Akufo-Addo further said that he met an empty coffer but was quick to say that, that would not deter him and his administration from developing the nation.

He said that, his government would deploy the use of knowledge and innovation to ensure the transformation of the nation.

The President pledged his commitment to work assiduously to ensure that the nation industrialise to the expectation of all.

He commended the Central Region for voting massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 general elections with the party winning 19 out of the 23 parliamentary seats.

President Akufo-Addo expressed optimism that the party would annex the remaining four seats from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to make it 23 seats

The Minister of Roads and Highways Kwesi Amoako Atta, in an address, catalogued a number of road projects to be undertaken in the district and the region in general.

He said that, it was the vision of the President to witness a transformed road network across the country.

