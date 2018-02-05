Majority, Minority must build consensus

We have just celebrated 25 years of democratic rule anchored on a strong foundation of parliamentary democracy that has deepened our social equality albeit some challenges, which are normal in the development of open society.

Over the years, our honourable members of the august House of the legislature have risen above partisan consideration in serious matters of national interest to build consensus, to move on as one united people with a common destiny, though with different approaches to push the frontiers of democratic system.

As it is with egalitarian system, very contentious issues have often degenerated into brawls on the floor of Parliament of some highly developed democracies.

Thank God, Ghana’s Parliament has been spared of the sight of free-for-all fights that is a common sight in some jurisdictions. Of course, our uniqueness is largely due to the unquenching spirit of consensus-building and ‘let us agree to disagree and move on’ attitude

Indeed, our Parliamentarians have often resorted to walk outs or boycotts, all of which are acceptable conventions in parliamentary practices, to calm down nerves and to create window of opportunity for backstage consensus building by the leadership cause.

The Ghanaian Times commends parliament for its uniqueness and the rare exhibition of spirit of camaraderie in the conduct of Parliamentary business in a multiparty democracy.

But what we do not agree on is the acrimony that is borne out of extreme partisanship that our parliament system is known for.

We are aware investigations or deliberations over issues referred by the Speaker of Parliament to the Standing Committees and other committees are reported back to the plenary sitting of Parliament, as report of the committee that comprise membership of both majority and minority and captures any dissenting opinions.

Majority and Minority Causes are the pillars of parliamentary democracy because the views of both sides are sine qua non in the development of good governance.

That is why we are worried over the issues coming out of the “cash-for-seat” Parliamentary Inquiry report which was laid in parliament, last Friday for debate to ensue when the House reconvenes on Tuesday.

Regrettably, the signal we are picking up is that the committee and for that matter the House is divided over the content of the final report.

We are concern that if the issue were not properly handled it could “tear” the house apart into partisanship, at the neglect of public or national interest when the debate ensues.

Our apprehension is that the minority members of the committee have issued their report, claiming that their position has not been adequately captured in the report of the committee and for that matter, it may not be a true reflection of the proceedings of the inquiry. This report they have already shared with the public.

We urge the house to once more exhibit its high sense of consensus-building by listening to the side of the dissenting members in order to take their views on board the report.

The leadership of the house has done a good job by constituting a committee to investigate the issue, and resolve whatever problem thereof in order to put to rest all lingering doubts on the minds of the public.

We are appealing to the our honourable members to let the spirit of consensus-building prevails so that we will have laid In Parliament, report that would be acceptable to all sides of the house and most of all acceptable to the general public.