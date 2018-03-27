Maintenance culture important – Sports Minister

The days when stadia in the country were left to dilapidate before they were fixed will become a thing of the past as the-scheduled-for-reconstruction-Koforidua stadium and other sporting centres in the country, will adhere to strict maintenance practices, Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, has said.

According to the Minister, the multipurpose sports centre at Koforidua would have a maintenance unit that would ensure periodic maintenance is carried out for the facility to remain in good shape at all times.

“There would be maintenance every six months on the facility to avoid those periods were stadia are left to be destroyed before they are fixed,” he stated.

He added that, individuals would be engaged to carry out maintenance activities regularly across all the facilities at the center to ensure that it served the purpose for which it was constructed.

The Minister said, pressure would also be lifted from the Accra and Baba Yara Sports Stadium, that have been overly used to host the national team as the Koforidua Sports Center when completed could host the national team.

He said, the centre would have a FIFA standard football pitch that could be used to play international matches involving any of the national teams.

All sporting disciplines, he said including athletics, tennis, handball, basketball, netball, badminton, volleyball and swimming would have a place within the center.

“The facility would serve as a centre of excellence for athletics in the Eastern region and all other disciplines shall also be equipped to give the opportunity to the youth to engage in whichever sport they find interesting,” he stated.

The project, according to the Consultant Mr. Joe Hackman, shall be handled by a local contractor, Darko Constructions and would also have other facilities including a restaurant, a counselling centre and a gymnasium.

He also lauded the maintenance unit initiative saying that, it is a step in the right direction to ensure long lifespan for sporting facilities in the country.

Chairperson for the occasion, Kontihene of New Dzrabeng Baffour Nyantekyi Tutu Boateng, also lauded government for the project which has the interest of the youth at heart.

He urged the youth to take the opportunity to learn from the centre and also develop their skills to become national champions.

The taekwondo practitioner also asked the youth to take sports seriously to become healthy at all times.

Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye, said the centre would allow other sporting facilities to be practiced and talents would be nurtured.

He asked the people of the region to support the contractor to do a good work to the benefit of the region and the country at large.

The initiative, forms part of governments initiative to build a sporting centre in each region to ensure the growth of sports in the country.

So far, three regions, Greater Accra, Volta and Eastern have benefitted from the project with the next stop scheduled for Wa where another centre would be constructed.

The project is expected to be completed in nine months.