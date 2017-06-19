Maiden UK-Ghana Trade & Investment Forum set for this month

The UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) in partnership with Developing Markets Association will be hosting the first UK-Ghana Trade & Investment Forum of 2017 as part of activities to further strengthen the business bond between Ghana and the UK.

The two-day event will be held from June 27-28, 2017 in London, and will provide a platform for UKGCC and its members to forge new opportunities within the trade sector.

The forum will afford participants the opportunity to engage with high-ranking Ghanaian government officials, policy-shapers and potential commercial partners.

A statement issued by the organisers in Accra yesterday said participants would be briefed on the economic and political prospects for Ghana and the UK respectively, followed by plenary sessions focused on the key economic sectors that Ghana wishes to promote.

The CEO of Ghana’s Investment Promotion Centre, Mr Yofi Grant is expected to give a keynote address at the prestigious event. Confirmed speakers and panellists include: CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong, and the Minister of Railway Development, Mr Joe Ghartey.

Mr Grant is quoted by the statement as saying that, “This investment and trade forum will leverage on the long-standing experience and traditional business relationships that exist between the UK and Ghana. But more importantly, it will also give a platform to further consolidate new opportunities which have opened up both in Ghana and the UK for enhanced trade and investment”.

He said “Ghana is ready and open for business and we are very excited about it.”

Mr Tony Burkson, CEO of the UKGCC, said “I am equally enthused about the forum and the potential for the bilateral trade relationship of the future.”

“During my time here in Ghana, I have seen the immense opportunities for bilateral trade with the UK. I am very much looking forward to the forum and the initiatives beingbrought to fruition. The UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce continues to be a useful resource and platform for companies looking to build a bigger trade relationship between Ghana and the UK,” he said.

Established in 2016, the UK – Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) was launched to facilitate and promote the ever-increasing need for collaboration between SMEs and large multi-national corporations operating in the UK and Ghana. The UK-Ghana Trade and Investment Forum will be held from the 27th to 28th¬¬of June 2017 in London.

By Times Reporter