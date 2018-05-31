Maiden Travel Matters health walk held

Hundreds of ‘fitness-minded’ Ghanaians defied the cold early morning weather to join the Travel Matters Limited organised health walk at the Akuapim Mountains on Friday.

It started from the Ayi Mensah toll booth where participants climbed the Aburi Mountains to the Peduase Lodge amidst singing and dancing.

There was also an aerobics session and a health screening exercise.

Chief Executive Officer of Travel Matters, Mr Ivan Bruce-Cudjoe expressed his excitement over the success of the event and thanked patrons for their swift response.

Mr Bruce-Cudjoe revealed that the event will not be a one-off but rather on regular basis during the year as they look to get a lot of people to exercise more.

BY ENOCH NTIAMOAH