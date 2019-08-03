Maiden Hospitality Awards Ghana held

The maiden edition of the Hospitality Awards Ghana has been held at Alisa Hotel, last Friday, with hard working staff in the industry honoured.



The awards recognized and awarded hardworking and deserving staff from three to five star hotels in the country.

At the end Movenpick Ambassador Hotel emerged the most luxurious hotel, as well as Most Admired Food and Beverage Manager and Most Admired Human Resource Manager.

Accra City Hotel took away three awards in the Four-Star category and the most Accommodating hotel as well as the Most Expatriate.

For the Three-Star Hotels, Aqua Safari Resort in Ada topped the list with three awards. Most Admired Executive House Keeper, Most Admired Food and Beverage Manager and Most Admired Executive Chef respectively followed by Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, with Most Admired Sales and Marketing Manager and Most Admired Human Resource Manager.

Others were Mahogany Lodge, going home with the award of the Most Admired General Manager.

Mr. Edward AckahNyameke, President of the Hotels Association Ghana said, the Hotel Association was the mouth piece of the industry that allowed the creation and provided the environment for the hotels to flourish in the country.

He noted that hotel rates in Ghana were high due to the economic environment in which they operated, adding that hoteliers were business men and women who needed to make profits from their investments.

Mr. AckahNyameke added other factors were huge tax payments and maintenance all contributing to the high rates of hotels in the country.

He therefore appealed to the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Ghana Tourism Federation to advocate to Parliament on the issues making hotel rates to rise in the country adding that when that is done, the industry would grow better than it is now.

Linda Mensah, Chief Operating Officer, 90 Degrees Events Ghana said, getting support for the program was not easy but the few that showed interest gave full support.

She said, they intend hosting the event annually and hoped sponsorship would increase so as to add up the numbers.

She expressed joy at the attendance and appealed to other stakeholders to support the event as it was the only program first of its kind in Africa.

