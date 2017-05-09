Mahogany Consult shares PROI summit experience

The 47th Annual Global Summit of Public Relations Organisations International (PROI), has been held in Sydney, Australia.

The summit which was under the theme, ‘The new world we live discussed issues such as the need for Public Relations practitioners to develop consultancies that are equipped with relevant human and technological resources to drive results in the communication and business space.

Over 80 participants including Mahogany Consult, PROI’s West African partner took part in the conference.

Mrs. Baaba Cofie, Senior Consultant at Mahogany Consult who represented the indigenous communications company sharing her experience in an interview said “this year’s conference provided insightful discussions and case studies on new and innovative trends in Public Relations consulting”.

She said key among discussions at the summit was the need for public relations agencies to consider new agency business models in order to stay competitive in a world whose industries were being driven by the digital agenda.

“This means, we need to develop conscious corporate governance behaviour for business success, build a strong DNA that encourages learning and growth within the agency and present brilliance in our everyday work,” Mrs. Cofie said.

Mrs. Cofie stated that successful agencies create, innovate and respond to challenges and Mahogany Consult was committed to evolving with global trends to satisfy client needs and become an agency of choice in Africa.

“We must therefore continue to build strength in roles such as creative content creation, visual storytelling, and a variety of other communication services to deliver the best results for clients,” she added.

PROI Worldwide is the longest-running partnership of public relations agencies, founded in 1970. Since then, PROI has grown to encompass 75+ partner agencies with 5,000+ PR professionals across five continents, 50 countries and 100+ cities.