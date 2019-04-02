Mahama worried over citizenry corruption ‘silence’

Former President John Mahama has expressed worry over the citizenry remaining silent in the midst of high-level unprecedented corruption practiced under the government.

“Our nation is drenched in massive and unprecedented corruption under the direct supervision of our President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, cronyism and nepotism have become the government’s policy and is manifesting in a family and friends government we are all witnessing,” he lamented.

This was contained in a speech read on his behalf by Joyce Mogtari Bawa at the National Cadres Conference in Koforidua.

The event, held on the theme: ‘Re-tracing the spirit of probity and accountability- The role of cadres’, brought together the cadres of the party to among others, take stock of their activities and how they could contribute to the party’s efforts to instil the spirit of probity and accountability in the country.

It was organised by the NDC with support from the Fredrich Ebert Stiftung, a non-profit institution.

“This conference is being held at a time where many acts of corruption being complained about have been largely cleared and mostly go uninvestigated, unfortunately, society has remained silent, there is very little being said about all of the ills that we are currently grappling with, the current government has become a clearinghouse for corruption because of the allegations of malfeasance that it has cleared,” the former president bemoaned.

Former President Mahama called on the cadres of the party to help adopt and implement strategic interventions that would instil probity and accountability stressing that “as cadres of the June 4, 1979, uprising and the December 31, 1981 revolution, you represent the spirit of probity and accountability in all facets of national life”.

He urged the cadres of the party to take a dispassionate assessment of the various challenges facing the country in order to determine the additional inventions to be adopted and implemented by the NDC to entrench the culture of selfless service.

Former President Mahama noted that his government performed better in the fight against corruption than the Akufo-Addo-led government and assured that the next government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2021 would offer the citizenry better governance than what the Akufo-Addo-led administration had been delivering.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA