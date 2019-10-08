Mahama: We’ll promote academic freedom in public universities

Former President John Mahama has stated that when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party returns to power in 2021, it will continue to promote academic freedom in public universities.

He assured that the development on the campuses of the University of Education, Winneba, and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi will never occur under his administration and asked the government to stop meddling in the affairs of public universities.

Speaking at a meeting with the national executives of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the former president maintained that “the government has no business interfering in the running of the universities since they have their own autonomous structures in place to deal with their administrative issues”.

The meeting in Kumasi discussed topical issues including remuneration, steps towards introduction of sustainable grants for research, graduate education, management of utilities on campus, infrastructure deficit in universities, role universities can play in managing unemployment challenge facing Ghana and other African countries.

It also formed part of the NDC and John Mahama’s engagement with stakeholders and key groupings ahead of the 2020 general elections, aimed at sharing ideas, listening to concerns and expectations of various groupings to shape party’s manifesto for 2020.

Former President Mahama cautioned the government against “its actions which is affecting cordial engagements among lecturers and members of management, the behaviour of the government is ultimately affecting teaching and learning in public universities”.

“The Public Universities Bill, affirm each and every university must remain autonomous and conduct affairs without intended interference in activities because every university based on diversity and objectives must have its separate act, if there are issues with the Act establishing a university, we can amend it for a particular university”.

“If the University Council feels the work of the Vice Chancellor is not up to standard, it is the duty of Council to take action, not duty of the government to attempt to remove Vice Chancellor,” former President Mahama bemoaned.

Dr Eric Opoku, the outgoing President of UTAG, lauded the former president for responding to invitation and expressed the desire for more of such interactions even after he assumes the presidency. -myjoyonline.com