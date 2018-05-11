Mahama: I faced difficult decisions as leader
Former President John Mahama has admitted that some of the hard
decisions he took while as President made Ghana one of the fastest
growing economies in the world.
He said but for those decisions, Ghana would have faced dire
consequences.
Former President Mahama made the admission when he spoke as a
Special Guest of the New York Ministers Conference of the
Assemblies of God Church in the US.
He was awarded the “Superintendent’s Award for Outstanding
Christian Leadership” by the New York Ministers Network of the
Assemblies of God Church at the event.
“It’s a difficult job being a leader, as President, I was faced
with many difficult decision points, but if those decisions were
not taken at the time, the results would have been dire for the
nation.
“Ghana, being the fastest growing economy was a result of some of
the decisions,” former President Mahama stressed.
In a Facebook post on his message to the gathering, the former
president noted “as a leader, you must focus on how to be a
servant-leader.
“It is only then that when you’re faced with difficult decisions as
a leader, you will err on the side of what will propel your nation
or your church or your institution forward,” he intimated.
While President Akufo-Addo has sought to take credit for the
achievement, his critics have attributed the gains to measures put
in place by former President Mahama before leaving office.
President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 61st Independence Day address said
“Ghana’s economy has grown from 3.6 per cent in 2016, the lowest in
22 years, to 7.9 per cent in 2017, and this year it’s expected to
grow at 8.3 per cent, which will make it the fastest growing
economy in the world.
“We will continue to manage the economy in a disciplined and sound
framework so that we maintain fiscal and debt sustainability. This,
in the end is fundamental to moving Beyond Aid,” he said.
But former President Mahama had suggested that credit be given to
him for the achievement.
He indicated that there are many positive developments on the
African continent which local media must highlight to get them
global attention.
“African economies are growing, IT innovation by Young Africans is
amazing and I can say that indeed Africa is rising.
Former President Mahama lauded the efforts of the Assemblies of God
Church for being very supportive of him especially when he lost the
2016 polls. –citinewsroom.com