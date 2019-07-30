Mahama: Election 2020 will be critical to our party

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has challenged members of the National Democratic Congress not to take for granted the 2020 elections because it will be one of the most critical elections the party will face since it will determine the fortunes and future of the NDC as well as the future of the country.

He urged the directors of elections of the party to discuss systems that could be put in place to effectively and efficiently compile results of the elections as soon as possible from polling stations, collation and tallying centres.

The former president threw the challenge at the opening of a three-day retreat in Tamale for election directors of the NDC to educate and empower them with scientific knowledge and approach on elections management to prepare them towards the 2020 elections.

It was on the theme: ‘Repositioning the election directorate strategically for the 2020 elections’.

Former President Mahama noted that there was the need for the NDC’s polling agents to be selected based on their skills, knowledge and competence to supervise the 2020 elections to ensure victory for the party.

“I urged you not to leave anything to chance to repeat the mistakes made during the 2016 elections because elections are not a lottery where you can win or not win, you must cover every ground to ensure that victory is yours, I also appeal to the Electoral Commission (EC) to address the issues raised by the NDC such as the gazetting of the full presidential results of the 2016 elections.

“Especially the polling station results and the need to improve the EC’s information and technology system to avoid compromising the election results transmission system during the 2020 elections, create a platform for effective and efficient dialogue between the political stakeholders to address the concerns raised by the NDC so as to protect the integrity of the electoral processes.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of the NDC, urged the directors of elections of the party to fully participate in the retreat and adopt and adapt to new ideas and strategies to help make the party victors of the 2020 elections.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections of the NDC, said all would be done to safeguard and protect the ballots during the 2020 elections to ensure absolute victory for the NDC and the citizenry. –GNA