Mahama calls for calm in Bole

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called for calm in Bole in the Savanna Region, following Wednesday’s clashes.

The clash, which was caused by a chieftaincy dispute, led to the destruction of property including houses and vehicles.

In a statement issued by his office on Thursday, former President Mahama, who is also the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, called on the Bole chieftaincy factions to cooperate with the mediation committee established by the Gonja Traditional Council, to work quickly towards resolving the dispute.

“We need peace to guarantee the safety of all in Bole and any disruption of the peace will affect not only the protagonists, but the children and women in particular,” he noted.

The former president stated that the sad development in Bole was not a good signal to send after the newly created Savanna Region was recently inaugurated.

“Let us cooperate with the authorities and security services to ensure peace and development of the area,” former President Mahama stressed.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebration in the Bole town of Bole-Bamboi District in the Savanna Region, ended abruptly as worshippers ran for their lives, following sporadic gunshots in the town.

At least, three people were reported to have sustained gunshot wounds in the pandemonium and are on admission at the Bole Hospital, responding to treatment.

The Muslims, who had gathered at the outskirts to observe the Eid-ul-Fitr, to mark the end of a month-long mandatory fasting, took to their heels during the sporadic shooting by unidentified persons.

Many of the celebrants fled leaving behind their vehicles, motorbikes, bicycles, walking sticks and shoes behind as they ran for their lives.

The disturbance was linked to the protracted chieftaincy dispute that had engulfed Bole chieftaincy in recent times.

Unconfirmed reports say a number of houses have been set ablaze by some unknown persons in the melee. -myjoyonline.com