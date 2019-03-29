Madrid prepare £430m raid on Mbappe, Hazard, Pogba

Zinedine Zidane is to use ‘a €500million (£427m) summer budget to overhaul his squad with Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard’ in a bid to reclaim their Champions League crown.

The Frenchman is back at the club he guided to three Champions League titles and is targeting the trio in a bid to turn around the club’s fortunes.

On the cover of yesterday’s L’Equipe, the report outlines Zidane’s desire to bolster his attack with World Cup winner Mbappe, prizing him from Paris Saint-Germain, while also recruiting Pogba from Manchester United.

Mbappe has long been on Real Madrid’s radar as a future Galactico since he burst onto the scene as a teenager with Monaco.

The 20-year-old is a key figure in Thomas Tuchel’s PSG team and given he joined the Parisians for close to £168m, it would take a giant offer from Real to secure him in the summer.

Pogba

As for Manchester United ace Pogba, Zidane is believed to be keen on his French compatriot for his ‘muscle and physicality’ in central midfield.

Long-serving Real midfielder Toni Kroos looks set to leave the Bernabeu this summer – potentially for Old Trafford – and Zidane is well aware of the need to bolster his ranks in the centre of the park.

Mbappe

Pogba has flirted with a move away from United in recent months but the Premier League side will be reluctant to lose a player they view as a potential future captain.

He has become a key figure for United since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho back in December and much like Mbappe, the £89m man would not be allowed to leave without a significant mark-up on what United paid for him.

The final player in Real’s ‘ambitious project’ is Chelsea ace Hazard – only his move is complicated by the Blues facing a transfer ban for the next two windows.

The Belgian attacker’s deal at Stamford Bridge expires in 2020 and could depart on a free transfer if the club opt against cashing in on their prized asset this summer.

Christian Pulisic, a deal agreed in January, will arrive to aid Chelsea’s attack should Hazard depart but any ban would likely complicate Real Madrid’s move for him.

The Spanish side are still reeling from last summer’s departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus and with Gareth Bale failing to fill the void, Zidane needs to add to his artillery in attacking areas in a bid to reclaim titles both domestically and in Europe.

Knocked out of the Champions League by a youthful Ajax side and finding themselves 12 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona, Zidane returned to the club on the premise he would be backed this summer to overhaul the current team. – MailOnline

CAPTIONS:

1. Mbappe

2. Pogba

3. Hazard