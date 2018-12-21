Madina Youth win safe migration tourney

Madina Youth emerged winners at this year’s safe migration football tournament after defeating Paradise FC from Nima 2-1 at the Kotobabi Wembley Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The tournament was to commemorate this year’s International Migration Day.

A brace for Madina Youth’s Jacob Inkoom made the difference in a hard-fought game.

Paradise FC grabbed the consolation goal through Bernard Coffie.

The competition also marked the second anniversary of the European Union (EU) and International Organisation for Migration (IMO) Initiative on Migrants Protection and Reintegration in Ghana.

The competition featured four teams from the Zongo communities comprising Madina Youth, Los Angeles FC from Nima, Malaga Base from Maamobi and Paradise FC from Newtown.

Madina Youth beat Los Angeles 4-3 on penalties whilst Paradise FC triumphed over Malaga Base to set up that epic final which Madina Youth emerged victors.

Minister of Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Dr Mustapha Hamid in his keynote address advised the youth in the Zongo communities to make the development of their God-given talents their primary focus.

Head of the EU delegation, Diana Acconcia, on her part reckoned that migration cannot be stopped but only managed effectively to harness its essential benefits to society, a mandate her outfit has set out to achieve.

Chief of IOM Mission in Ghana, Sylvia Lopez-Ekra said her outfit has successfully aided the return of some 1,000 migrants from Libya, Niger, and Mali etc and are assisting them with skills to make a decent livelihood.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO