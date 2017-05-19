Lutterodt gives to Netball Fed.

Former President of the Ghana Athletics Federation, George Lutterodt has presented netballs worth GH¢3,000 to the Ghana Netball Federation in Accra.

The gesture was to support the Federation.

“It is important for us to help the government to develop the lesser known sports and make them national in character, “he stated.

He also urged the Federation to become more vibrant to attract support from corporate entities.

President of the Netball Federation, Rev. NeeQuaye urged the Ministry of Youth and Sports not to focus only on football but spread assistance to the other disciplines.

He expressed appreciation to Mr. Lutterodt for the assistance stating that the donation would help in the growth of the sport in the country.

By Michael D. Abayateye