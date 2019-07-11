LPG didn’t participate in ‘Kum yen preko’ demo – Akpaloo

The Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has debunked claims that the party participated in the demonstration dubbed ‘Kum yen preko’ describing it as a waste of time.



According to him, “true ‘sensible’ citizens will not waste their time to go out and demonstrate because the demonstrators have nothing new to offer the citizenry, I urge the citizenry not to get involved in future demonstrations organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and their cohorts.



“It was waste of time to demonstrate as NDC members are the same people who have opportunity to rule the country but chose to mismanage economy, what is there to demonstrate, we don’t see anything meaningful to participate in demonstration, what did they demonstrate about, nothing serious has happened for us to demonstrate.



“The demonstrators engaged in an exercise as their reason was not enough to demonstrate as issues mentioned are those NDC could not fulfill while in power, I appeal to the citizenry not to make mistake of entrusting the country’s resources, its future into the hands of NDC again because they are the cause of hardships the citizenry are facing now and not the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“All the hardships that we are facing now is the cause of the Mahama-led administration, I don’t see how they can still gather strength and say they are coming back to rule the country, I don’t get it.



“The NDC and their surrogates should just shut up and give the citizenry peace of mind to run the country after messing up our economy, they should give us a break, I don’t think this time around the citizenry are ready to give the NDC another opportunity to rule and mismanage the economy,” Mr Akpalo cautioned.

Members of the Coalition for Social Justice, on Tuesday embarked on demonstration dubbed, ‘Kum yen preko’ to register their displeasure over what they term as severe hardship in the country, unhappiness with state of insecurity, attack on media freedom among others.



Groups that participated included the Minority caucus in Parliament, Greater Accra Market Women Association, Concerned Drivers Union, True Drivers Union, Free Media Vanguard, Coalition for National Sovereignty, disgruntled MenzGold customers and unpaid customers of Gold Coast Fund Management. -peacefmonline.com