Lotto chamber ready to work with operators unable to pay NLA license fees

The Ghana National Chamber of Licensed Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents (GNCLBBLOA) has expressed its readiness to work with lotto operators who are unable to meet the approved fees of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

A statement signed by Mr Frank Adjei, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Chamber and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday said: “As good citizens of Ghana we must do our best to support Government with our licenses fees.”

It said the doors of GNCLBBLOA is open to lotto operators, agents and writers who are ready to work with the Chamber due to their inability to pay the license fees approved by the Board of NLA.

The statement said the GNCLBBLOA will assist such operators, agents and writers to pay their license fees to the NLA”.

It urged the Board of NLA, security agencies and Government to take action on the petition regarding the arrest of Nigerians, Chinese and other foreign nationals operating lotto in Ghana.

The statement also commended Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, the Director-General of the NLA for the modernisation of lotto business in Ghana by providing opportunities to ‘Banker to Banker’ lotto operators, agents and writers to be registered and license under Public Private Partnership initiative, scrapping taxes on lotto, introducing NLA owned Platform and implementing the E-Kiosk project.

It said: “Any group of people kicking against the registration and license fees for ‘Banker to Banker’ lotto business are nation wreckers and we would like to entreat the media, Government and general public to ignore such characters”.

GNA