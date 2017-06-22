Local Black Stars to face Tema Youth today

The Black Stars second team (Local Black Stars) will today play Premier League side Tema Youth in a friendly match as they continue preparation towards the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers and the upcoming WAFU competition.

The match is scheduled for 9am at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram.

The game forms part of coach Kwesi Appiah’s plans of building a formidable home-based team while preparing for the CHAN qualifiers and WAFU tournament later this year.

Players who have been in the team’s camp since April are expected to take part in the friendly as well as some players who have been handed fresh call ups.

The technical team is expected to announce another friendly match as soon as they step up preparations for the tasks ahead.